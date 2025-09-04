History will remember Joseph Malanji as “Bonanza”, the man who orchestrated the greatest theft in Zambia’s history

This is justice
By Simon Mulenga Mwila
When we talk about corruption in Zambia, we often remember the scandals of the past from the accusations against FTJ Chiluba to the controversies around Rupiah Banda. But never in our history have we seen anything as brazen and shocking as what came out in court about Joseph Malanji.
This is not hearsay. It is not political propaganda. It is not a concocted story meant to tarnish anyone’s name. The details came out in open court: Malanji and others walked into a bank in Turkey and withdrew in cash $11,000,000.00 (about K270 million) of Zambia’s money.
Just pause and think about that. Eleven million dollars of public funds, withdrawn over the counter like some mafia movie scene. Even the bank struggled to release such an outrageous sum while Malanji and his team had to wait hours as it was counted. This was not his personal money. It was Zambia’s money, meant for our people, our development, our future.
And then the audacity grew. After collecting the money, Malanji boarded a Zambian Presidential plane (9J ONE) back home. Who gave him authority to use state resources to ferry stolen money? How far had we fallen for leaders to treat our country like their personal bank?
Investigations later revealed that he began depositing $100,000 a day for two weeks straight. It didn’t stop there. He even got so comfortable with the loot that he earned a nickname from his own allies and associates: “Bonanza” because he was dishing out stolen cash like “Father Christmas”.
And yet, today, we hear cries from the Patriotic Front and some opposition leaders that Malanji’s conviction is “political persecution.” Brothers and sisters, let’s be truthful with ourselves. How can the theft of $11 million be reduced to politics?
How can anyone defend such criminality when millions of Zambians live in poverty, when schools are collapsing, when hospitals lack basic medicines, when our youth are unemployed and hopeless? When our people have restored to playing “aviator” just to make ends meet.
Bane this is not persecution. This is justice.
The reality is that corruption on this scale is the greatest betrayal of the Zambian people. It robs us of development, dignity, and hope. Patriotism requires that we take off our political hats and call a spade a spade.
History will not remember Joseph Malanji for the titles he held or the wealth he flaunted. History will remember him as “Bonanza”, the man who orchestrated the greatest theft in Zambia’s history, handing out stolen money to his minions while the majority of Zambians suffered.
Until every single dollar of that $11 million is accounted for, the demand for justice must not stop. Because justice, in this case, is not political. It is national.
Simon Mulenga Mwila
MBA, LLM, LLB, AHCZ, ASCZ
(Aspiring Lusaka Mayor)
We should also remember the wanu who gave him permission to use the presidential jet for this epic criminal maneuver.
The master mind of plan B himself.
Then Lubinda says ati UPND government is persecuting the PF party members. With all that evidence? Kulya mwibala, ate the mbuto as well. All those serving sentences now actually stole and not persecution.
Ba Mwila saw it coming and said; IF WE DON’T CAMPAIGN PROPERLY AND WIN 2021 WE SHALL ALL GO TO PRISON. He said this because he saw the high level of stealing.
This man started stealing right from MMD RB reign. The nickname Bonanza was given to him during that period. He was moving with trunks of money during the campaign period leading to the 2011 elections. That was the most expensive campaign in Zambia’s history – even trees were dressed in MMD chitenge. Kale batampile ukwiba, hence their brazenness. When ECL ascended to the throne he elaborately re-created a very conducive environment (ibala – and Malanji started ukubomba mwibala!) for these thieves because he too was a thief.
THIS IS NOT A ONE MAN SHOW. UNVEIL THE CARTEL , LET THE LAW DIG DIPPER WHILE THEY ARE SINGING OF PERSECUTION
It’s understandable why another family is trying by all means not to come back to Zambia.
Those who got shares from this money can’t account for their assets and yet they keep insisting the government can’t get their assets because it can not prove how they store from the government. Let’s say just an example let’s say Easter got some share(dollar also sharered to relatives) or let’s say Tasila got some share(bought farms etc), okay lets say all those(political figures)whose cases before the court who are represented by Makebi were beneficiaries of this loot, eishi l can’t put it in writing .
Anyways, these are just thoughts , not that am saying this is real, have just used names for illustration purposes only.
The retirees wait for too long in anguish and here are people wanting to get rich on people ‘s money. In the year 1999 civil Servants retired on voluntary and national interest up to now a lot of them are in poverty, doing adult begging, things are bad, some have died.Yet some people are there supporting wrong things blaming UPND for following the looters of government resources.They are the ones crying the loudest ” the economy in UPND has become worse” they have forgotten how they spoiled the economy.UPND is trying to recover as per campaign promise.It could be better if some of the recoverd properties are sold off to pay the retirees.Waiting for pension money for 25 years is abnormal.The PF contributed a lot to the creation of junkies in the country.You can imagine, 25 years ago we had very few street kids but now we have more and junkies are a lot.I believe it was wrong to have allowed PF to come to power.Zambians must never make such an experiment again.MMD was even much better.They only made a mistake of retiring several people and fail to pay them pension accordingly.
Some civil servants were retired at less than 34 years of age, they could have retired now when reaching 55 years.It could be better for government to make more recoveries and pay those people their pensions appropriately.The pension difference they are waiting for will be of no value in the long run.If someone was to be paid well 25 years ago by now he would be an employer of many.The people of Zambia must give more support to the government of UPND.If the PF were to be allowed to stay on I can’t imagine a Zambia we were going to have.
And where are the PF clown commenters on this event? They are forever screaming persecution and voting for change. Zambians voted for change, they voted to stop plunder, entitlement and arrogance that reigned under PF and to hold those who stole their hard earned money accountable.
Keep it up government!