HOLD THE BIRD YOU HAVE IN YOUR HANDS, SAYS NKOMBO



Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo has urged residents to believe in their current leadership as the general elections approach.





Speaking during a church service at Kamwala Seventh Day Adventist Church, Nkombo appealed to Mazabuka residents to hold the bird they have in their hands, not the flying bird.





He emphasised that the Mazabuka Central parliamentary seat belongs to the people, and it is up to the constituents to decide its future.





Nkombo maintained that he will not respond to calls from individuals urging him to step down as MP, stating that he will remain in his seat until the people no longer want him.





Nkombo and other long-serving MPs have come under heavy criticism from some quarters, with calls for them not to re-contest their seats.



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