HOLD THOSE IN POWER ACCOUNTABLE, MUTUBILA URGES THE MEDIA



….as he resigns from the Zambia Daily Mail as Board Member



Lusaka… Tuesday December 24, 2024



VETERAN broadcaster Frank Mutubila has called on the media to interrogate, analyze, and hold power accountable ahead of the pivotal 2026 general elections.





Ambassador Mutubila said he feels compelled to make an urgent appeal to the media because Zambia’s democracy hinges on an informed and engaged citizenry, and that the role of journalism has never been more critical.



Announcing his resignation as Board Member of the Zambia Daily Mail effective December 31, 2024, Mutubila stated that his decision is not a retreat, but rather a strategic pivot towards a broader mission; one that reflects his belief in making a more profound and direct contribution to the media industry that has shaped his identity and remains his lifelong calling.





“A year ago, I had the distinct honor of being appointed as a Board Member of the Zambia Daily Mail, a responsibility I accepted with humility and an unwavering commitment to advancing the institution’s mission,” Mr Mutubila narrated.



He expressed gratitude to the Industrial Development Corporation for the privilege he was accorded.



“Entrusted with this role by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) CEO, I remain deeply grateful to the IDC leadership, our Chairperson, and my fellow board members for their collaboration and shared vision. Together, we embarked on a transformative journey to lay the groundwork for the renewal of the Zambia Daily Mail and the Times of Zambia. I am confident that the seeds we have planted will one day yield a vibrant and resilient media landscape, serving as a cornerstone of our national discourse.”





The former Ambassador to Italy said now is the time to reclaim journalism’s sacred role as democracy’s watchdog, reminding those in power that leadership is not an entitlement but a trust granted by the people.



Ambassador Mutubila has said this is the time for fearless journalism, “journalism that confronts entrenched interests, uncovers inconvenient truths, and empowers voters with the clarity they need to make informed decisions.”





He reminds colleagues in the media that the choices we make today will shape the legacy of Zambia’s democratic journey for generations to come.



“After more than 53 years in this noble profession, my passion and resolve remain undiminished. My decision to step away from the Zambia Daily Mail board is driven by a renewed commitment to fearless, independent journalism. My focus now shifts to ensuring that the road to 2026 is guided by truth, fairness, and accountability.”





Ambassador Mutubila salutes those who have supported him for the unwavering dedication.



“Let us rise together and elevate journalism, not as a passive observer of history, but as an active architect of progress, justice, and democracy. The stakes have never been higher, nor has the opportunity to redefine the role of the media in shaping Zambia’s future. This is our defining moment. Let us seize it.. Together, we can make a difference.”