Holding State funeral without the President is treasonous- Nalumango

Nalumango questions holding State funeral without the President, isn’t that treasonous?

VICE President Mutale Nalumango says holding a State funeral without the presence of the Head of State could be treasonous.

Nalumango was responding to Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa who wanted to find out if Government would honour the wishes of former president Edgar Lungu’s family that President Hakainde Hichilema should not attend Lungu’s funeral.

She said Lungu was a president for all Zambians even those who never liked him and that President Hichilema is a President even for those who don’t like him.

“The former president was our president, all of us, just like President Hakainde Hichilema is your president whether you like it or not. He was the president, there was no alternative president or parallel president like they want to put it that they can have a State funeral without the Head of State. Is that not treasonous? You want to remove the Head of State, this is a serious matter,” said Nalumango.

The Veep urged the country to mourn the former president with dignity by preaching peace and love.

She added that Government was still talking to the family of the former president on the way forward for the funeral.

Nalumango said Government understood that the family was in pain and needed time to process their loss.