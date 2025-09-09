Holy Ten Apologises To Mnangagwa Twins After Threatening Them & Zanu PF In Wild Night: What Happened

Holy Ten Explosive Instagram Rant At Mnangagwa Twins Ends In Apology

Rapper Holy Ten, real name Mukudzei Chitsama, set social media ablaze on the night of 7 September 2025 with a series of explosive Instagram posts aimed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons, Sean and Collins. What began as cryptic messages quickly escalated into open threats, claims of soldiers being sent to his home, and accusations that gifts given to him by the ruling elite were being seized back.

Just after 9 PM, the first message appeared. Holy Ten posted a short but loaded line:

“Sean, Collins, should’ve never given me your gifts if you knew you could take them back.”

This was the spark that triggered a torrent of online commentary. Many immediately speculated he was referring to property and assets linked to the Mnangagwa family.

By 9:24 PM, another post followed, this time more defiant. He declared:

“It’s not fear. It’s respect. Zanu PF don’t try me.”

The tension mounted further just minutes later. At 9:30 PM, in a message directed at his wife Kimberly Richards, he ordered her to start packing.

“Pack all our things. We’re giving them back their house. Zvekunamata vanhu inini no (I will not bow down and pray to people).”

Alongside it, he added:

“I been working so HARD to clean up ED’s name and you people think they can just touch me??? I want my respect!!!”

These posts quickly went viral, drawing tens of thousands of reactions within minutes. Some fans begged him to calm down, while others egged him on.

Explosive declarations

By 10:25 PM, the situation reached boiling point. In a video clip that drew nearly 20,000 views within an hour, Holy Ten made his boldest statement yet:

“Inini I can end the Zanu PF today.”

In another rant, he turned his fury directly on Sean Mnangagwa, a major in the Zimbabwe National Army.

“Sean, what you did at my house, I’m coming to your house. Make sure you kill me. I’m not afraid of Zanu PF, all of you. I’m not afraid of you. Stop what you are doing.”

He then shifted to Collins Mnangagwa, mocking his popularity.

“Collins thinks he is loved by the people, let him start a ‘live’ right now, let’s see how many people join. Do not mess with me.”

He capped his threats by warning he knew where Collins stayed in Harare.

“I know where Collins lives, don’t worry. We are fixing the country, they shouldn’t mess with me. I’m not Blessed Geza.”

For a musician who had stood on Zanu PF stages during the 2023 elections, performed at campaign rallies, and publicly aligned himself with the ruling party, this outburst marked a dramatic break. Just two years earlier, he had urged youths to rally behind the party, saying he wanted to “help clean the image” of Zanu PF. Now, on live social media, he was threatening to destroy it.

A dramatic reversal

The chaos unfolded over a little more than an hour, from 9:08 PM until just after 10:30 PM, with each post drawing higher attention. Viewers followed every update as screenshots spread across X, Facebook, and WhatsApp groups in real time.

Then came the sudden silence. Holy Ten deactivated his Instagram account @holytenmusic shortly after the 10:25 PM video, leaving his 200,000+ followers bewildered and worried.

But the night was not finished. At 10:53 PM, he reappeared with a single, short message — a stark contrast to the fiery tone of earlier hours.

“Apologies to my brothers Sean & Collins.”

The climbdown was immediate and complete. No explanations, no live streams, no further context. The very twins he had accused of betrayal and threatened just an hour before were suddenly being addressed as “brothers.”

The Mnangagwa family has remained silent. Neither Sean nor Collins has commented publicly on the matter.

For Zimbabweans watching, the spectacle marked one of the most extraordinary celebrity meltdowns in recent years — a timeline of anger, defiance, and humiliation, all played out live on Instagram for tens of thousands to see.