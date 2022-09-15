Homosexuality Is Now Getting To Alarming Levels.we Need To Have A Serious Conversation Over This Matter As A Nation- Binwell Mpundu



Binwell Chansa Mpundu

HOMOSEXUALITY IS NOW GETTING TO ALARMING LEVELS.WE NEED TO HAVE A SERIOUS CONVERSATION OVER THIS MATTER AS A NATION.

Another story today has revealed the sodomy being committed among young boys of the muslim school in chongwe and not long ago we heard a mother that told a heart breaking story of how her 6 year old son was being sodomised by the boys in the neighborhood who are as young as 9,10 and 13 years of age.

These stories are simply a tip of the big story of how rampant the practice of homesexually has become in our country.In short the bomb has now exploded because as always we zambians like to pretend that we are not aware of whats going and we like to talk when the water is above our heads.

Let me now tell you all how big this problem is in case you are wondering.

1.We now have a huge number of boys as young as 6 years who are being sodomised and sodomizing each other in our homes ,neighborhoods and in schools.

2.We now have men who have failed to cope with the hardship of life and are running to Homosexuality because of the money in it.

3.We are dealing with very respected and influential members of the community who are financially sound and connected who are in this issue.

4.Sadly we have married men who are leaving their homes to go and be with other men or simply punishing their wives by demanding the unwanted sexual pleasures.

Let me unfortunately inform you all that the problem is now bigger and beyond reproach because even with these revelations we are still casual and pretending we are not aware.

My word to government,the church ,parliament and civil society organizations is that we need to have a very honest conversation over this matter and this conversation cannot wait until tomorrow.

HERE IS THE BAD NEWS

We all know that the law we have is weak for it only criminalises the actual act and not the looks or behaviours which law alone cannot help deal with this problem and therefore in its current form cannot be relied on.

My question to you all is what shall we do with all these who are practicing the vice?Are we going to look for them,kill them or throw them in Jail or are we going to ask them to come out on the open and help rehabilitate them?Or we are going to simply let the status quo be and pretend as always.

My advise to all parents is please talk to your children observe their behaviors everyday ,tell them about these things so that they are aware esp for those we are sending into boarding schools.

Quoting the bible alone is not a solution to this problem we need to act and act decisively otherwise the train is moving very fast we may not catch it.

My 2 cents submission over the matter and if you like ignor this.