HOMOSEXUALITY UNDER UPND

The Candidates’ Editorial Comment

BEFORE the United Party for National Development (UPND) won elections last year, we never witnessed any open promotion of LGBTQ in this country by those who are promoting this vice, this corruption of morality in our society.

We remember vividly that this issue has for a long time been a hot issue. Political opponents used the LGBTQ to discredit others. We saw how in 2011 the then ruling party the MMD used this issue to decampaign the Patriotic Front of Michael Sata. Bowman Lusambo and Dora Siliya as well as many members of the MMD were telling people that if Sata and PF won, they would introduce gay marriages.

Equally, prior to the 2021 elections and before, the PF distanced themselves from gay rights and said the UPND and Hakainde Hichilema would bring gays in Zambia. This is something that Hakainde and his UPND denied.

Today, in the Hakainde led administration, the presence of LGBT activities are becoming more vivid than ever. Has Hakainde allowed this homosexuality, this immorality in our country?

We’re asking this because it is very clear that the activities of these elements who practice and promote LGBT are now open and increasing under Hakainde’s administration than any other President in this country.

It seems these elements who are promoting this immorality feel very safe under the current administration. They feel protected and can do as pleased without expecting any problems. Why have we seen this under Hakainde’s administration?

Just in case Hakainde and his administration feel and think there is nothing wrong with LGBT, there are many people who do not agree with this immorality. Therefore, they should not force down on the throat of the citizens this LGBT immorality in our society which is entrenched in values that stand in conflict with homosexuality. If these elements are going to be allowed in Zambia, it shouldn’t be up to Hakainde and his administration to make that choice. It should be the people. The people must be engaged. Therefore, there is need for us to engage into a referendum over this issue because clearly there are many who think homosexuality has no place in Zambia.

What is surprising is the loud silence by the Church and many elements who take themselves as holly an morally upright. The Church has been so loud condemning politicians and calling them all sorts of names. Yet, they are silent about an issue which directly concerns them. If anything, it should be the Church that should champion calls to put an end to this LGBT immorality that is slowly finding it’s place in Zambia.

We dare say, the LGBTQ fight has been lost right in the eyes of those who pontificate Christian values, taking themselves as holly and accusing politicians of being corrupt.

Perhaps the Church in Zambia is morally bankrupt and corrupt. Most of those who preside in these Christian institutions are crooks, dishonest and corrupt bandits who are sponsored and paid before they can talk about anything.- The Candidates