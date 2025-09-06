Hon. Given Lubinda–A Pillar of the Patriotic Front.



By: Chanda John Chimba.



Honourable Given Lubinda, former Member of Parliament for Kabwata and former Minister of Justice, stands out as one of the most consistent and resilient leaders the Patriotic Front (PF) has ever produced. His political journey has been defined by calmness, focus, and a rare ability to steady the ship even in the most turbulent of times.





As Vice President of the PF and later Acting President, Lubinda demonstrated remarkable maturity and foresight. Many forget how fragile the PF once stood, split by internal divisions, weighed down by arrogant voices from both youth and senior leadership ranks, and weakened by the departure of key figures. At moments when the party could have collapsed, it was Lubinda’s steady hand that kept it alive.





When President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) traveled abroad for medical treatment, and even after his passing, it was Lubinda who provided direction to the party. He carried a heavy burden with grace, ensuring that PF did not lose its identity or relevance during uncertain times. His leadership style, brave, calm, and focused, has been an anchor for the party.





Managing a party like PF, with its fiery youth and ambitious leaders, has never been an easy task. Yet, Lubinda has navigated those challenges with wisdom, showing patience where others would show anger, and firmness where others would give in. His ability to keep people together when the odds are against him is a rare gift in Zambian politics.





Today, i appreciate Hon. Given Lubinda not just as a politician, but as a man who has held the PF together when many expected it to be dead and buried. He deserves respect for his sacrifice, his resilience, and his unwavering commitment to the party and to the people he serves.





Indeed, Given Lubinda is a good man, brave, calm, focused, and a true pillar of the PF and democracy.



Receive your flowers 🌺 Hon Given Lubindada