HON. GIVEN LUBINDA PAYS COURTESY CALL ON HER ROYAL HIGHNESS MBOWANJIKANA





KALABO: WESTERN PROVINCE



In a gesture reflecting deep-rooted tradition and mutual respect, Hon. Given Lubinda and his entourage comprised of Tonse Alliance leaders, PF MCC’s recently paid a courtesy call on Her Royal Highness Mbowanjikana in Kalabo. The visit was marked not only by the formal protocols of the Lozi tradition but by a palpable sense of warmth and homecoming.





Upon arrival, Hon. Lubinda and his team were received with the grace and hospitality synonymous with the royal household. Her Royal Highness welcomed the delegation with open arms, expressing her delight at their presence in the district.





The atmosphere was one of cordiality as the Princess emphasized the importance of maintaining open doors between the leadership and the traditional authorities.





The highlight of the encounter was the heartfelt message shared by Her Royal Highness. In a significant show of support and kinship, she encouraged Hon. Lubinda to:





Feel at Home: She reminded the entourage that they were among family and should regard the palace as a place of comfort.

Visit Freely: HRH Mbowanjikana extended a standing invitation, urging the Honorable and his entourage to visit whenever they felt the need, without hesitation.





Hon. Lubinda expressed his profound gratitude for the warm reception, noting that such interactions are vital for social cohesion and the preservation of heritage. The visit concluded with a renewed sense of partnership and respect, leaving a lasting impression on all those in attendance.



