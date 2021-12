HON HEARTSON MABETA REPORTS RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA TO THE POLICE

In line with my oversight role as a Member of parliament ,I have officially reported Raphael Nakacinda over his accusation that the president has been having dark conner meetings with Judges to create a one party state.

It’s our sincere prayer that the police will speed up the process of giving Nakacinda an opportunity to be heard in the soonest possible time.

We have to defend our democracy at all cost.

