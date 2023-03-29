He writes:

HONOURABLE ZULU’S (LUMEZI MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT) UTTERANCES AGAINST THE GOOD PEOPLE OF BWEENGWA, MONZE SOUTHERN PROVINCE, MUST BE CONDEMNED BY ALL WELL MEANING ZAMBIANS.



It is heartbreaking to hear one of the young parliamentarians whom I considered to be one of the intelligent members of Parliament in the current session to utter such intolerable and abominable abusive language to the people of Zambia, Southern, Monze and Bweengwa in particular, In suggesting that my good people of Lumezi are more intelligent than my good people of Bweengwa.

It is not just being uncalled for but also being naive for a person like him who is a law maker and a national leader and if Zambians are going to let politicians to take such directions, I cry for mother Zambia for it will be on fire sooner than later. It was not even supposed to be Hon. Kasauta, MP for Bweengwa to take that burden and I want him to stay away and even the Republican President HH to stay away from this thorn issue as I speak sense out of his nonsense.

As Zambians we are one people and one family all created in the image of God, the good people of Bweengwa and the good people of Lumezi are one people and one family and they shouldn’t be drawn in a pool of dirty politics by being given an illusion that some certain group of people are more intelligent than the others. It is not just an abomination to people but to God as well who created us. This issue of divide and rule is unacceptable in Zambian politics, I call upon the good people of the two constituencies to ignore Hon. Zulu for the sake of unity for mother Zambia.

I wonder why the battle which is between Hon. Zulu, Hon.Situmbeko and Hon. Milupi can draw the people of Bweengwa. Hon. Zulu was only supposed to remain cool and prove his allegations against the two ministers than being frustrated to an extent where he insulted innocent Zambians, even if people wanted to believe his allegations he is now rendering his allegations as null and void and that can be the opinion of the public court.

If we leave it as it is, next time he will insult the good people of Senanga, the good people of Chipata, the good people of Samfya, the good people of Kalumbila, only to mention but a few, later on he can vomit on all Zambians and now I call upon my brother Hon. Zulu to reinstruct his insults and apologize unreservedly to the good people of Bweengwa within 48 hours before I take my next move.

I rest my case.

Hon. Mulowa Mukumbuta former Senanga law maker.