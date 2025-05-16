HONORING LEGACY: ROADS AND LANDMARKS NAMED AFTER AFRICAN LEADERS



Zambia’s founding President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, is highly revered both in Africa and internationally for his significant role in the region’s liberation struggle.





In recognition of his contributions, various Southern African countries have named roads and buildings in his honor.



Dr. Kenneth Kaunda Road in Windhoek, Namibia, is just one example of the infrastructure dedicated to his legacy.





Many nations have paid tribute to Dr. Kaunda by dedicating roads and other landmarks to his memory.



Similarly, Zambia has historically named places and institutions after significant figures, such as Dedan Kimathi Rd (named after Kenya’s freedom fighter) Evelyn Hone College (named after Sir Evelyn Hone, the last Governor of Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia) and Kwame Nkrumah University (named after Ghana’s former President). Examples are still many.



Here in Zambia many, many roads have been named after freedom fighters, musicians, athletes, broadcasters, famous journalists, etc.





Today, Kasama Road will be officially renamed to commemorate the late former Namibian President Hage Geingob.





This will be graced by Her Excellency President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwa, the President of Namibia, who is currently visiting Zambia for a two-day working visit.