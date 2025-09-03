HONOUR JANZA STILL IN ETHIOPIA — CAF INSTRUCTOR ROLE CONTINUES TO SHINE





While many may have moved on to other football headlines, Honour Janza’s CAF Instructor assignment in Ethiopia is still ongoing and it remains one of Zambia’s proudest contributions to African football right now.





The ZESCO United Technical Director was selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to serve as one of the elite instructors for the Federation of Football Instructors (FFFI) seminar taking place in Addis Ababa.





Janza, a former Chipolopolo coach and seasoned tactician, is currently guiding coaches from across the continent through advanced technical frameworks, leadership models, and tactical evolution strategies — all under the CAF banner.





This is not just a job. It’s a recognition of his knowledge, influence, and integrity in football circles.



From Ndola to Addis Ababa , But Do We See It?





While CAF embraces him as a continental asset, we must ask ourselves back home:



Have we fully utilized Janza’s wealth of knowledge?





Could we be using him more in developing local coaches, mentoring clubs, and shaping national football policy?



Shouldn’t Zambia have a Janza-led technical academy producing more coaches with international credentials?





“Chifukwa choti nyimbo yachepa, sikuti sivina bwino.”

Just because a song is short, doesn’t mean the dance isn’t powerful.





Let’s Re-Recognize Him



As Honour Janza continues with his instructional duties in Ethiopia, let this be a moment for us not just to clap from afar, but to rethink how we empower our own leaders in football.





Let’s keep reminding ourselves that true leadership doesn’t need foreign tags , sometimes, it’s born right here at home.



👏🏽 Continue making us proud, Honour Janza!