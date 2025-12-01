Horrifying final texts from influencer found dead in suitcase after ex’s chilling confession revealed

A 31-year-old beauty influencer sent a series of disturbing messages before she was allegedly found dead in a suitcase in a Slovenian forest.

Austrian content creator Stefanie Pieper was found dead nearly a week after she went missing on returning home from a Christmas party.

Styrian State Police said Pieper was last seen getting out of taxi with a friend when they arrived at her apartment.

Family members told authorities she didn’t show up to a photoshoot and was listed as missing on 23 November.

The force said her ex-boyfriend was arrested in connection with her disappearance and said: “The man is believed to have travelled to Slovenia several times in his car. He could not be contacted by the investigating police.

“On Monday evening, 24 November, 2025, the Slovenian police reported that a car had caught fire in the parking lot of a casino near the border.

“This was the 31-year-old man’s car. He was found in the immediate vicinity of the burning vehicle and arrested by the Slovenian police. Extradition to Austria has been requested.”

It has also been claimed that the ex-boyfriend allegedly confessed to the strangling of his former partner when he was arrested.

According to local reports, Pieper had also sent an alarming message to her friend on WhatsApp once she arrived safely at her apartment.

After taking her golden retriever Marlow for a walk, she was said to have written that ‘there’s a creep in the stairwell’, describing them as a ‘dark figure’.

Kleine Zeitung reports that neighbours allegedly witnessed her arguing with her ex.

Police have since added that two of her ex-boyfriend’s family members had also been arrested.

“The detainees are in police custody and are being questioned,” authorities wrote.

“Forensic examination of the ex-boyfriend’s car yielded no clues as to the missing woman’s whereabouts.

“Investigations are being conducted in both Slovenia and Austria, and there is close cooperation between the two authorities.

“Search operations carried out in Slovenia have so far been unsuccessful; these will continue tomorrow.”

Her mother, Csilla Legenstein, previously offered a financial reward for information about her daughter’s whereabouts.

She was described as being 5ft 9in, with shoulder-length, dark blonde hair and a slim build, with her mum’s name tattooed on her left forearm.

In a social media post, she wrote: “My daughter has been missing since [Sunday] morning. Any helpful information will be financially rewarded. Please help me find my daughter.”