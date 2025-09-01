Hospice nurse who ‘experienced death’ admits it’s ’beyond anything she could describe’

A hospice nurse has shared a ‘wild’ experience she had that was so unusual she struggles to put it into words.

Julie McFadden, better known online as Hospice Nurse Julie, has worked as an end-of-life carer for nearly a decade.

Julie is known for sharing her first-hand accounts of people’s dying process, having held the hands of hundreds of patients over the years.

She even has her own book, titled Nothing to Fear: Demystifying Death to Live More Fully, which hit shelves last year.

Previously, Julie has discussed three things that are often part of the dying process; one being that the patient can still hear people in their final moments.

“There have been studies done on people who were dying which showed the hearing sensor in the brain was the last bit to shut down,” she said.

“Please don’t argue, or don’t talk about them like they aren’t there because we do believe they can hear you,” she went on to urge, adding: “As a hospice nurse, I always try to speak to the people who are unconscious like they could answer me back.”

Elsewhere, Julie has recalled one particular experience she had when someone she was caring for was nearing the end of their life.

In her book, she recounted looking after a man named Randy whom she’d ‘really got to know’.

“He was a younger man who didn’t have many friends or family, because in his life, he pushed people away,” she wrote about Randy.

“He had a lot of mental health issues, a lot of anxiety, and was a hoarder. When we came into his house — which was unsafe and unliveable — he was desperate.”

Julie managed to get in touch with some distant cousins of Randy’s, and between them, they arranged for him to be at home so that she could care for him.

She said that after this happened, he was ‘like a different person’ and he knew there were people there to look after him.

Julie was Randy’s nurse for nine months up until his death. With her experience in mind, she knew on the day that he died that it would be the last time she saw him.

“He was unconscious, barely breathing, and looked very comfortable,” Julie recalled. Seeing this, she said her final goodbyes and left to drive home.

It was when she got in the car that she had a very unique experience.

Wishing farewell to Randy once more in her head, she began to hear him talking back to her.

“In that moment, I heard his voice in my head. It hit every sense: I could hear his voice, I could feel how he was feeling, and I could see him in my mind’s eye,” Julie said. “[He said] ‘Oh my gosh, Julie, if only I had known how good this was going to be, I wouldn’t have been so afraid.’ It felt like he was smiling and soaring.”

Julie admitted that it was hard to articulate exactly how it felt, but was sure it was ‘something beyond anything she could ever describe’.

She went on to recount: “I was so emotional in the moment that I was weeping tears of joy in my car. I was so overwhelmed by what he was showing me.”