Hospital patient beaten to de@th in her sleep by violent roommate

A Bronx hospital patient was beaten to de@th by her roommate, with a known history of violent behavior.

Cynthia Vann, 55, was sleeping in her room at Lincoln Hospital in Mott Haven when she was attacked, causing her to need emergency surgery on Sept. 10, News 12 reported.

Vann was at the Bronx Medical Center for liver treatment at the time of the ass@ult.

She suffered wounds to the head and remained at the NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln complex for two weeks before she d!ed from her injuries on Saturday, September 27.

“It’s heartbreaking. I’m broken inside. It’s very difficult. My mom was my support system. She was really all I had,” Vann’s daughter Taneisha Vann told News 12.

“She didn’t deserve this. No one deserves to be assaulted at a hospital while you’re sleeping,” the younger Vann said. “You’re supposed to feel safe.”

Vann died of blunt force trauma to the head, the outlet reported, citing the medical examiner’s office.

Her de@th was ruled a homicide.

Taneisha Vann blamed the medical center for creating the environment that put her mother in danger.

“I’m angry with the hospital that allowed this situation to happen,” she said.

“She has a birthday coming up on the 9th. She’ll be 56 and that’s difficult as well. It’s just she didn’t deserve that,” Taneisha said.