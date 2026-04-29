Hot Air Balloon Slams Into California Casino After Strong Winds Trigger Launch



Strong winds forced an unplanned launch of a promotional hot air balloon at Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, California, on April 27, sending the aircraft straight into the side of the building.





The balloon, part of a hotel groundbreaking event, struck the casino at a sharp angle around noon, clipped a power line, and stayed aloft for roughly 20 minutes before landing in a nearby field. The solo pilot was the only person aboard and walked away uninjured.





Elk Grove police and casino officials said safety protocols were followed. The FAA and NTSB have been notified.