HOUSE OF CHIEFS TO CONVENE NEXT MONTH FOR POSSIBLE FORMATION OF COMMITTEE TO HANDLE SUCCESSION DISPUTES





House of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Choongo has disclosed that the House is expected to convene next month to discuss the formation of a committee mandated to oversee succession wrangles in chiefdoms across the country.





The traditional leader says the meeting aims to establish a structured approach to resolving disputes that often arise during the selection of traditional leaders following a death after a challenge by government last year, urging traditional leaders to create an internal mechanism specifically tasked with handling succession matters.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Chief Choongo explained that the move is intended to reduce the number of cases taken to courts, allowing traditional authorities to resolve such disputes within their established governance systems.





He said that it is not appropriate for succession wrangles to be handled by the courts when most issues, including family lineage and royal family trees, are well understood within their respective chiefdoms.





Meanwhile, Chief Choongo has revealed that traditional leaders are proposing that the formation of the committee be enshrined in the country’s constitution, saying such a provision would ensure succession wrangles are handled in a clear and consistent manner, ultimately providing lasting solutions to disputes affecting traditional leadership in Zambia.



PN