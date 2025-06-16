HOUSE OF PRAYER NOT PRIORITY GOVERNMENT HAS MORE IMPORTANT THINGS TO DO – UPND





UPND deputy secretary General Getrude Imenda says the construction of the national house of prayer is not a priority for government because it has other more important issues to deal with.





Imenda says the non-completion of the national house of prayer has not disadvantaged anyone because people pray from their churches.





She says people would have died of hunger if government opted to use the social cash transfer to complete the stalled national house of prayer.





On Friday, acting PF president Given Lubinda said in 2026 the PF would complete all the stalled projects left by former president Edgar Lungu, including the national house of prayer.





But commenting on that in an interview, Sunday, Imenda said UPND government had other priorities.



NewsDiggers