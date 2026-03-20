HOUTHIS THREATEN TO OPEN NEW FRONT IN IRAN WAR



A senior Houthi official appeared on television warning Arab states not to intercept missiles launched by Iran or its allies, declaring fresh attacks “coming soon.”





The statement, broadcast on Al Jazeera Arabic, signals Yemen’s Iran-backed militants may soon join the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict directly—potentially turning nine active fronts into ten.





With Gulf states already intercepting Iranian drones and missiles targeting their territory, the Houthis are positioning themselves as enforcers for Tehran. Their Red Sea location gives them leverage to disrupt shipping and threaten Saudi Arabia and the UAE once more





The region stands on the edge of wider chaos as proxies mobilize and warnings multiply.