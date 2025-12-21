How A Black Fungus Is Defying Nature Inside Chernobyl’s Nuclear Ruins: ‘Literally Absorbing Radiation’

Decades after the explosion of Reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant near Pripyat, Ukraine, on April 26, 1986, radiation levels deep within the ruins remain lethal. Now, scientists have discovered an unexpected black fungus growing directly on radioactive surfaces.

The organism, identified as Cladosporium sphaerospermum, isn’t just surviving radiation. Unlike most organisms, which would be harmed or killed by radiation, this fungus actually uses the radiation to fuel its growth.

Why is Black Fungus Different?

The fungus contains melanin, a pigment also found in human skin, which allows it to absorb radiation. Once absorbed, the fungus converts the radiation into energy, similar to how plants use sunlight for photosynthesis. This allows the fungus to feed and grow in areas that are extremely radioactive, where other life forms cannot survive.

Scientists also found that the fungus grows faster under higher radiation, repairs its own damaged DNA, actively moves toward radioactive sources and forms dark, shadow-like patterns on reactor walls. Because of its eerie appearance, researchers call it “the reactor’s shadow.”

“The fungus contains melanin like in our skin. We’ve never witnessed anything like this in nature. They’re saying how creepy it is. They actually call it the reactor’s shadow because it really looks like a shadow coming from the reactor,” scientists say.

“There’s something growing in Chernobyl – it’s a black fungus it’s insane”“This fungi growing at Chernobyl is literally absorbing and eating the radiation around it, absorbing it and turning it into clean energy”

Discovery Caught Attention Of Space Agencies

NASA has since tested the fungus aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to study whether it could act as a living radiation shield. In space, astronauts are exposed to cosmic radiation that increases cancer risk and damages equipment.

This has led to scientists exploring whether spacecraft walls could be lined with fungal material and astronaut suits could include fungal-based radiation shielding.

Is It Dangerous?

So far, there is no evidence that the fungus poses a direct threat to people. Scientists say it does not “feed” on humans or human cells, and its radiation-absorbing behaviour is specific to extreme environments.

Some scientists speculate that this fungus may be ancient, possibly dating back to periods in Earth’s history when radiation levels were far higher than today.

One theory suggests that after massive asteroid impacts, when the ozone layer had been damaged by a giant meteor and radiation levels spiked, radiation-feeding organisms like this fungus could have flourished, helping life adapt and recover.