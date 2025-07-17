By CIC Editors.



HOW BUHARI FAMILY OF NIGERIA HAVE VINDICATED ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT’S STANCE AS LUNGU FAMILY LOSES CREDIBILITY AND RESPECT FROM ZAMBIANS.





For a moment Africa was brought to a brink of uncertainty when the diplomatic row between Zambia and South Africa. For the neutrals this was a huge escalation that neither side intended to back down. The death of 6th Republican President His Excellence Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu unleashed what has never been seen before in Zambia.





Being the 6th Republican President or former president the last surviving Former head of state in Zambia means all his predecessors are late and how are they buried? He himself (late ECL) presided the burial of two late Presidents namely First Republican President Dr Kenneth David Kaunda and 2nd Republican President Dr Frederick Chiluba . How did the families of both late Presidents behave? What were the last wishes of their loved ones and the wills? And how did Edgar Chagwa Lungu as the incumbent president react?





As you all know both both first and second republican president actually all the 5 former Zambian Presidents are buried at Embassy Park the official designated place for the fallen head of heads of state regardless of what their wills and wishes of the families where.





However the tussle between the Lungu family and government is one of the shocking moments the Republic has ever endured and the more it prolongs the more the Lungu family loses credibility in the eyes of the citizens.





When the death of former Nigerian President His Excellence Muhammad BUHARI was announced the Zambian social media bursted into memes how the Buhari Family will behave if at all they will insist in staying in London or block the current president TINUBU from receiving the body or even attending the funeral or the wishes etc. The social media memes are not just a comic social moment but an embarrassment reflection of the Lungu family and how childish they have betrayed the nation at the global stage.





The wife to the late Nigerian President even read the wishes his husband said before dying that the Nigerian people must first forgive him before burying him if at all he never delivered any promise or offended anyone the nation in unity must find space in their hearts to accept his apologies only then will he rest in peace.





This is a biggest slap to Zambia which calls itself a Christian Nation compared to Nigeria that has neither of that. The wife read the wishes reflecting the heart and soul of his husband that he was a leader both in life and in death.





However in our ZAMBIAN context the Lungu family have grown a cold heart maintaining a hardline to the point of denouncing their citizenship saying the wishes of their loved one was that the incumbent president HH must never be near his body or attend the funeral. What a stupid wish from someone who called himself a leader and someone who even declared 18th October as a day of national prayers, fasting and reconciliation.





They say don’t insult the dead let them bury themselves and so on but what do we make of of someone who was so brutal to the people, who was so corrupt and hateful, jailed his opponents and so on presided a violent regime at his watch media where being closed and so on. Can his lifeless body still control or have courage to complain of maltreatment to him or his family facing numerous corruption cases with unquestionable wealth?. The Lungu family have been embarrassed by the Buhari Family on how civilized people behave when the national custom is at stake.





President TINUBU was at the airport receiving the body of his predecessor Buhari military honours to the late president the body was seen that’s how you bring national unity. Lungu family stuck in a foreign land with the rotting body of their relative and in court arguing relentlessly shows how immature they are and how their dead relative combined but most importantly embarrassed the nation at the global stage what type of family are they if at all they even deserved to rule Zambia.





The Buhari Family just like the other 5 families of former fallen heads of state in Zambia have shown the distinction of Pan-Africanism and unity as compared to hardline core hearted. This is the same family that thinks they can use the dead body to sway political narrative of Zambia as the nation goes to the polls in 11 months alas the reality is that the Lungu family have been shamed and have lost credibility in the eyes of every citizen especially with good maturity and examples from Nigeria’s State funeral.



