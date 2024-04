By CIC Investigations.

HOW EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AND HIS FRIENDS ENDED UP BUYING ASSETS IN ESWATINI USING OUR MONEY.

Lungu’s friend Michelo Shakantu is the owner of Inyatsi Construction Company Limited which was paid more than K380 million for works on the Sabina – Mufulira Road.

The road is still deplorable upto date and the contract was cancelled.

When this country was ruled by criminals with NO heart.