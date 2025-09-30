HOW I WAS ATTACKED ON AN ACCIDENT SCENE BY IDENTIFIED MEN IN UNIFORM- ZNBC Reporter Mark Ziligone

ZNBC Reporter, Mark Ziligone Beaten



HOW I WAS ATTACKED ON AN ACCIDENT SCENE BY IDENTIFIED MEN IN UNIFORM. 





On my way to an early assignment, I stumbled upon a fatal accident pa ring road joining Lilayi road. Since I had started off early, I thought, “Let me cover this story — I still have time.”





I jumped out of my vehicle, press card in hand, and began taking pictures. Suddenly, an officer — a commando — pushed me and barked: “Iwe, chik**la choka! You think this is ZNBC?”





I tried to explain politely: “Sorry sir, I’m just doing my job.” But before I could say more, my phone was grabbed, and I was roughed up.





I overheard one officer telling the other “Bazungu ni Mark Ziligone from ZNBC , and He was like I know this Nkongolo chap.”





Despite that, I was slapped, dragged, and my phone confiscated — only to be returned later.





Now, with bruises and more questions than answers, I can’t help but wonder, i guess not all Men in Uniform would treat journalists this way?





I have identified the Officer

First, let me get to the clinic.