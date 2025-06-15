HOW IN PARLIAMENT WHEN IN 2012 LUNGU AND VP GUY SCOTT FORMALISED “GOVERNMENT POLICY ON NATIONAL MOURNING”

Debates- Wednesday, 14th March, 2012



DAILY PARLIAMENTARY DEBATES FOR THE FIRST SESSION OF THE ELEVENTH ASSEMBLY



Wednesday, 14th March, 2012



The House met at 1430 hours



GOVERNMENT POLICY ON NATIONAL MOURNING





201. Mr Lufuma asked the Vice-President:



(a)whether there was any Government policy on national mourning; and



(b) how many days were applicable to each personality who qualifies for national mourning, by category.





Mr E. C. Lungu: Mr Speaker, there is a Government policy in place on national mourning and it is categorised into two, namely, State funeral and official funeral.



Mr Speaker, the days which are applicable to each personality who qualifies for national mourning, by category, are as follows:





(i) State Funeral



Personality Period of Mourning



Current Personality Former Personality



President 7 days 5 days



Vice-President 5 days 3 days



Chief Justice 3 days 1 day



Speaker of the



National Assembly 3 days 1 day



Cabinet Ministers 3 days 1 day





(ii) Official Funerals



Personality Period of Mourning (Current Personality only)



Deputy Minister 1 day



Secretary to the Cabinet 1 day



Attorney-General 1 day



Ambassador/High Commissioner 1 day



I thank you, Mr Speaker.





Mr Lufuma: Mr Speaker, correct me if I am mistaken. In the recent past, there was an ambassador who passed away and a period of national mourning was declared yet, from the hon. Minister’s explanation, this person did not qualify for a State funeral. Could he, please, clarify.





The Vice-President (Dr Scott): Mr Speaker, the answer to that question was very explicit. There are five categories of office holders who are entitled to State funerals and this does not include ambassadors. For official funerals, there are four formal office holders entitled to State funerals. This is the information that we have and it is what we have given out.





I thank you, Sir.



Mr Mwiimbu: Mr Speaker, can His Honour the Vice-President explain to me, to this House and the nation the distinction between a State funeral and an official funeral, and whether, during the mourning period, solemn music is supposed to be played on all radio and television stations in Zambia.





The Vice-President: Mr Speaker, the only information I can give, since it was not related to the question, is that, when I get my five or three days mourning period, depending on whether I am in office or not, I will not object to people playing music on the radio.





I thank you, Sir.



Laughter



Mr Deputy Chairperson: Order!



The question is about the difference between official and State funeral. You may want to clarify that.



The Vice-President: Mr Speaker, I thought there were two questions and answered one, as you would have ruled …





Laughter



The Vice-President: … had you thought of it. However, …



Mr Deputy Chairperson: You can give a bonus answer.





The Vice-President: Mr Speaker, I am afraid that the bonus answer is that I do not know.



I thank you, Sir.



Laughter



Mr Chisala (Chilubi): Mr Speaker, may I learn from His Honour the Vice-President whether the Government is considering extending official funerals to Back Benchers, Permanent Secretaries and District Commissioners, since they are also leaders.





The Vice-President: Mr Speaker, we, certainly, have not got round to considering that particular issue yet. When we have solved the problem of unemployment, we will turn our attention to that. Meanwhile, there is nothing under consideration in that line.





I thank you, Sir.



Professor Lungwangwa (Nalikwanda): Mr Speaker, I am sure that His Honour the Vice-President has, in his official or individual capacity, attended official and State funerals. Has he cared to find out what the distinction is between the two?





Interruptions



Mr Deputy Chairperson: Order!



The impression I get is that the question has already been answered. However, His Honour the Vice-President may respond.



The Vice-President: Mr Speaker, I answered the same question to my ability, which was very limited, it so happens, and it remains limited, unless the hon. Member wishes to send me a note telling me what the difference is.



I thank you, Sir.



Laughter