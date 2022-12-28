How Nicholas Phiri And Thabo Kawana Expose Hh Hypocrisy And Lack Of Moral Conscience On Jet And State House- Kasebamashila Kaseba

By Kasebamashila Kaseba

HOW NICHOLAS PHIRI AND THABO KAWANA EXPOSE HH HYPOCRISY AND LACK OF MORAL CONSCIENCE ON JET AND STATE HOUSE

—- a government and season where President HH and his wife were donating to a hospital maternity ward and inspecting farms whereas MIB Director and wife were in a show room inspecting and buying vehicles to celebrate one born in manger —-

HH rejected the Presidential Jet because it is too luxurious or too expensive for him as he also rejected too dilapidated Nkwazi House which is about 50 years old for his luxurious Community House wh is about seven years but in work the cracked-walls State House which is about 90 years.

With PF, it was the same 1935 State House that HH is working from that was too dilapidated to be renovated but replaced.

For HH, it is the 1974 Nkwazi House built by KK that is too dilapidated to need renovation or occupation.

Instead of renovating the too dilapidated Nkwazi or State House, HH is living and renovating his private so-called Community House.

That is HH whom cadres praise and heroworship especially for lies, self contradictions, hypocrisy and criminality that EL was punished for.

For example, he said he would not draw a salary to donated to the public albeit without the paperwork so far and his Ministers or Government would not drive the “corrupt” and “party after party” PF’s luxurious and “guzzler” vehicles.

As a matter of fact, HH seemed repeatedly clear against PF types of luxurious and “guzzler” vehicles than on him not shifting from Community House to State House.

Today, HH or Secretary to the Cabinet cannot act on first Permanent Secretary right at Cabinet Office Nicholas Phiri or second MIB Director Thabo Kawama buying vehicles and posting on social media when he has said otherwise and according to Kawana traumatised the public.

Both have said that their conditions of service and pay afforded them such expensive luxuries meaning as Kawana argued the public buying was not wrong but only posting on leaking on social media was wrong.

How and where is posting of photos from a shopping mall public showroom and of public worker wrong?

HH’s government cancelled the Civil Service debt swap arrangement that PF government facilitated and the MIB Director whose Ministry announced the cancellation was the one showing off to HH and the public the vehicle and debt contraction, not for himself but for his wife.

Such gifts to spouses of government are perhaps best on birthday or marriage anniversaries and Valentine’s not necessarily Christmas except this is a Christmas government from CDF to Director’s wife showroom vehicle.

Of course, there is more for birthdays and Valentine’s and for other family members.

When tax paid and subsidised public worker works for hypocrite and liar President, there are no consequences for one living above his or HH means and in contradiction of the life, word and work of boss HH.

For example, UPND cadre or consultant and Prime TV Mark Simuuwe can drive a personalised number plate vehicle and Prime TV branded vehicle without any sense of wrongdoing or contradiction or hypocrisy