HOW NYASH WAS USED TO NAB  ‘WHY ME’ IN ZIMBABWE BY ZAMBIAN AUTHORITIES IN A SWIFT COVERT OPERATION EVEN ZIMBABWEAN INTELLIGENCE ARE LEFT SHOCKED

By CIC Social & Lifestyle.



HOW NYASH WAS USED TO NAB THE LION WHY ME IN ZIMBABWE BY ZAMBIAN AUTHORITIES IN A SWIFT COVERT OPERATION EVEN ZIMBABWEAN INTELLIGENCE ARE LEFT SHOCKED  .





It all begun on Ticktok this lady just follows Why me, she is the girl who never opposed him seemed to agree with him and understand him. When everyone would go ballistic and descend to his insulting frenzy this NYASH holder knew her assignment well she played cool and always that supportive fan.

In the kingdom of social media where the king is often busy online little is known the role played the downstream lieutenants to ensure the king has bundles, he has a good phone, he has stable internet, a luxurious life and so on as the lion king ought to be.



Yet even after all that the old play book kicks in in every man’s world where the queen is missing. In whatever circumstance God himself saw it fit to that a man needs a woman and also cursed him with an everlasting morning urge for the rest of his life to remind him of his sacred natural duty of procreation. What is fame of kingdom without the descendants okay what is a king without a heir ? But the basic question first is who to be the queen.





In new life of the King lion of TikTok things are abit different.. perhaps you another structure in the kings court was to be instituted to handle his affection lifestyle away from social media but the king being the king he had all the time to search more over his lifestyle he can’t trust anyone just like that. This led to that moment when the king has to seat after a busy day at the office insulting he needs to see how the public is responding to prepare who to target again and what content might be of use in the next day at the office. Here is that girl who doesn’t disagree with him, who understands him, who believes the king is right this fan rewarded with a royal star badge of VIP fan seems different.





The king’s heart was melted as they went to start private charts she does not stop him who to insult next and so on she understands him and trust him infact she agrees with him. At the earliest dusk she just wish she was near him to just hug him to encourage him he got someone with a good NYASH behind him as a top fan.





Time flew and things moved from nice to better but this online intimate needs physical assurance. They exchanged numbers migrated from congested ticktok to chart more private on WhatsApp. This lady teacher by profession managed to penetrate WHY ME’s heart and convinced him she’s ready to start a life with him away from both Zambia and Zimbabwe to somewhere like Malaysia. This mysterious girl was not only beautiful with good NYASH but was also well resourceful managed to send him this and that oh boy the king was taken.





It’s alleged Why me proposed her on social media but she wanted it to be official well and sent him a ring  of engagement to give her when they meet she said she knew someone there she can deliver the parcel through him.





These would turn to be the final moments of our ticktok royal insulting highness. The man is believed to have arrived and communicated with WHY ME and he gave the location. The state sneaked in with precision surrounded the perimeter and he was cornered.

WHY ME confirmed meeting the man and receiving the parcel just when he thought he was living Zambia State Intelligence moved in with striking precision got him and put him in the fast moving car sequel to Fast and Furious style speed to the border joined by the waiting convoy on the border our ticktok royal king was escorted secured to the capital City of Zambia (Lusaka). He is now in custody and the end of live affair or the end of the Kingdom of insults.





For generations starting from the Bible women are the biggest weapons in bringing men down in both good and bad causes. NYASH continues to rule behind the smile.



The end…



CIC PRESS TEAM