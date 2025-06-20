HOW ON EARTH DID THE PF LEADERSHIP FAIL TO CONVINCE THE LUNGU FAMILY, WAS IT ALSO PF’s PLAN TO BURY IN SOUTH AFRICA?

HOW ON EARTH DID THE PF LEADERSHIP FAIL TO CONVINCE THE LUNGU FAMILY, WAS IT ALSO PF’s PLAN TO BURY IN SA?





Irresponsible leadership, selfish leadership, bitter leadership! Obsessed with fighting HH, but incapable of making any sensible, sound decisions. Now they have started jumping on planes flying to South Africa leaving their supporters behind, kuzikonda bati!





How on earth did they fail to console and convince the Lungu family to bring the body of the former President to be burried in his motherland?





What becomes of their conscious coming back to Zambia claiming they loved ECL after leaving his remains in a foreign land? What message will they tell their supporters when they are denying them an opportunity to pay their last respect to their President? What will they tell the Zambians after making the funeral of our formal President a circus?





Lubinda, Nakachinda, Makebi, Musukwa and all those involved, you have lamentably failed to honour ECL’s wish, he desired to be burried in Zambia, his motherland, the nation he served for many years.





You are a disgrace guys! It is now very clear that the plan to burry ECL in South Africa has been there from the word go that’s why there were so many conditions, conditions like, “tifuna mutima wakanyelele” etc were meant to portray Government in bad light but we thank God the Zambian people have seen everything crystal clear.





Go well ECL.



Patrick Samwimbila

UPND Presidential Support System

Director Conventional Media