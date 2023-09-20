HPCZ EXAM CANCELLED AS PAPER IS LEAKED, NINE MEMBERS OF STAFF SUSPENDED

THE Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) had disclosed that an intensive preliminary investigation has revealed a breach of theory examination papers for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) in the ongoing Professional Licensure Examinations (LEX).

In a statement, HPCZ Registrar and Chief executive officer Professor Fastone Goma said the Council has therefore, nullified the MBChB examination which was written on Monday 18th September 2023.

He said a different theory paper will be set for the 519 affected medical candidates to sit either in Lusaka or Copperbelt Province on Wednesday 27th September 2023.

“The practical examination (OSCE) will still be held on Thursday 28th September 2023 as previously advised.For the 203 Pharmacy candidates who were registered to sit LEX at 09:00hrs on Tuesday 19th September 2023, HPCZ cancelled the examination within minutes of commencement after discovering the paper had leaked. The affected candidates were sent away to pave way for printing of an alternative examination paper which was eventually administered on the same day in the afternoon,” Professor Goma said.

He said the decision and the process of changing the Pharmacists’ theory paper will be subjected to vetting at an extra-ordinary meeting of the Training and Examination Committee of the HPCZ Council on Thursday 21 September 2023.

He said the final decision whether to nullify or uphold the Pharmacists’ examination will be communicated shortly thereafter.

Professor Goma further disclosed that nine members of staff who played a technical role in the organisation of the examination have been suspended with immediate effect pursuant to the Health Professions Council of Zambia Disciplinary Code and Grievance Procedure to facilitate thorough investigations into the matter.

He said the members of staff found wanting will be dismissed while the candidates will be charged with unethical behavior and are liable to sanctions including exclusion from sitting LEX and a subsequent ban from registration to practice.

“We would like to assure all stakeholders that the Council holds itself to the highest standards and this matter is being given the utmost attention and seriousness needed to protect the integrity of the Licensure Examinations while demonstrating ethical practices of the professionals involved, for the sake of the noble profession,” he said.