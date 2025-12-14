HRC WELCOMES CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS BUT WARNS AGAINST LIMITING INDEPENDENTS CANDIDATES

The Human Rights Commission has expressed support for the proposed amendment to the Constitution of Zambia under Bill Number Seven of 2025, describing it as largely progressive and capable of strengthening inclusive democracy if implemented fairly.

Speaking in a statement, Human Rights Commission Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya says the Commission’s position takes into account submissions made by the majority of stakeholders who appeared before the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to scrutinise the Bill.

Mr. Muleya explains that the Commission presented its views to the Select Committee, where it raised some concerns but largely supported the Bill, noting that it has the potential to enhance inclusive and diverse representative democracy and national development.

Mr. Muleya has particularly welcomed the proposed amendment to Article 47 of the Constitution, which seeks to introduce a hybrid electoral system combining the First-Past-The-Post system and Proportional Representation

He says the proposed Mixed-Member Proportional Representation system is a major step forward that will promote inclusivity and address historical imbalances in political participation and representation in the National Assembly.

Mr. Muleya notes that the proposed electoral system provides reasonable accommodation for underrepresented groups such as women, youths, persons with disabilities, and minority political parties.

However, Mr. Muleya has raised concern over the proposed amendment that seeks to disqualify individuals who belonged to a political party within two months prior to nomination from contesting elections as independent candidates.

He describes the proposal as undemocratic and a violation of the rights of both candidates and the electorate, adding that the freedom to contest elections either as an independent candidate or under a political party should remain protected under the right to freedom of association.

Mr. Muleya further says retaining the current arrangement on independent candidates would compel political parties to respect the will of their members and the broader electorate when adopting candidates.

Overall, Mr. Muleya says the proposed constitutional amendments seek to implement long-standing recommendations from citizens gathered through various commissions and committees, and if enacted, could deepen Zambia’s democracy, promote equitable representation, and improve service delivery.