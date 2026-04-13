Huge exchange as well as threats between Recep Tayyip Edrogan and Benjamin Netanyahu





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a series of strong and threatening statements against Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government today, April 12, 2026. At a time when the world is holding its breath due to the stalled Pakistan talks, Erdogan has stoked another diplomatic firestorm.





He has called Netanyahu the “Hitler of Our Time”



Erdogan has used very strong language to describe Netanyahu’s leadership:



He has said Netanyahu is the “Hitler of this generation” and that he is ruled by “blood and hatred.”





Reason



Turkey accuses Israel of deliberately trying to sabotage peace talks between the United States and Iran in order to advance its expansionist policies.





Threats of Military Intervention in Israel



This was the statement that caused the most commotion on Sunday:





“We can enter Israel”: Erdogan has warned that if Israel does not stop its attacks (especially in Lebanon and against Iranian infrastructure), Turkey may intervene militarily.





He said, “Just as we entered Libya and Karabakh, we can do the same to Israel. There is no reason not to do so, it only requires strength and unity.”



He added that if Pakistan had not been mediating this war, Turkey “would have shown Israel its place” long ago.





Accusations About Lebanon and the Litani River



Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s move to isolate southern Lebanon:





He told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call today that Israel’s attacks in Lebanon are a “sabotage” tactic against Trump’s ceasefire.



Turkey insists that any peace must involve Israel withdrawing from all areas of Lebanon it has occupied since February 28.





Netanyahu’s response to Erdogan



Netanyahu did not remain silent, responding via his X page (formerly Twitter):





He called Erdogan a person who harbors terrorists and is responsible for the massacre of Kurds.





He said: “Israel under my leadership will continue to fight the terrorist regime of Iran and its proxies, unlike Erdogan who embraces them.”