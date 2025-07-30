Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter Brooke Hogan asked to be removed from late wrestler’s will

Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter, Brooke Hogan, is not in her late father’s will.

The daughter of the wrestling legend removed herself from Hogan’s will in 2023 to avoid a financial battle when he dies because she didn’t trust the people around Hogan, TMZ reported.

Brooke’s biggest concern at the time was trying to protect her dad from those she felt were attempting to take advantage of him; however, the two disagreed over the subject, and she eventually reached out to Hogan’s financial manager to have herself taken out of the will, according to the report.

Brooke, 37, will still receive some money from a life insurance policy that she was a beneficiary on and that she will put toward her kids’ college funds.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, died at the age of 71 last week after a cardiac arrest in Clearwater, Florida.

The eldest of Hogan’s two children opened up for the first time about her father’s passing and her estrangement from him in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“My dad’s blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our blood has never broken, not even in his final moments,” Brooke wrote.

“We never had a ‘big fight.’ My father and I never ‘fought.’ It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand. My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support.”

Brooke later detailed how she and her husband, Steven Olesky, moved to Florida in order to be closer to her father as he got older, and she had been there with him for nearly 25 surgeries before he “all of a sudden he didn’t want me at surgeries.”

Brooke was not in attendance for Hogan’s September 2023 wedding to his third wife, Sky Daily, and the two had their last conversation two weeks before the wedding, TMZ reported.

In a separate post, Brooke posted a video of a montage of photos of Hogan and herself set to Steve Nicks’ song “Crystal.”

“You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter—for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world. Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime and for loving me so deeply,” she captioned the post in part.

“Our bond is eternal. That truth brings me comfort and hope, even in your absence.