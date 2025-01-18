By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

HUMAN RIGHTS DETERIORATE IN ZAMBIA-HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH



Lusaka-Fri, 17th January 2025



Human Rights Watch (HRW) has expressed deep concerns at the rapid deterioration of human rights in Zambia.





In its World Report 2025 reviewing Zambia’s human rights practices in 2024, bemoaned the shift to tyrany and autocracy by the government of President Hakainde Hichilema.





The Human Rights Watch Report joins others including the USA Country Report on Zambia on Human Rights Practices and the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index which ranked Zambia number 103 of 142 recognising the recession and failure by Zambia to adhere to the rule of law.





The HRW reports states that human rights concerns in Zambia persisted throughout 2024 as the administration of

President Hakainde Hichilema increasingly exhibited tendencies towards authoritarianism.





It also stated that respect for civil and political rights did not improve, as the authorities harassed and

intimidated journalists, youth activists, and political opposition leaders for merely expressing

dissent or criticism of the government.



It stated that freedoms of Association, Assembly, and Expression were violated and that

there has been a marked increase in ntolerance toward dissent and political opposition.





The Report stated that despite President Hakainde Hichilema’s promise to uphold press freedom, journalists covering

protests and political events have been subjected to arbitrary detention, harassment, and

violence by police.



The authorities have increasingly weaponized provisions of the Public Order Act of 1955 to restrict and disrupt opposition activities.





This legislation allows authorities to prohibit gatherings not sanctioned by the police.



The Report also noted increased Authoritarianism

Ahead of Zambia’s national elections scheduled for 2026.



It stated that the authorities increasingly

exhibited hostility toward dissent and the political opposition.





The media reported that the authorities have monitored and restricted d the movements of

former president Edgar Lungu.



The former president, Edgar Lungu reportedly said that he has been threatened with arrest for “engaging in activities that disrupt public order and safety.”





On May 18, police disrupted a meeting between Lungu and Bishop Clement Mulenga of Kabwe Catholic

Diocese, which they alleged was illegal.



In September, the president suspended three Constitutional Court judges, 48 hours before the judges were to hear a significant case to determine former president Lungu’s eligibility

to contest the 2026 election.





The suspended judges had previously dismissed President

Hichilema’s 2016 challenge of Lungu’s electoral victory.



The Law Association of Zambia said in a statement that it did “not support the suspension or disciplining of any judicial officer for doing what they are constitutionally mandated to do.”





It stated that the suspensions

affected the constitutionally guaranteed independence of the judiciary.



President Hichilema

dismissed the three judges in October, 2024.



Human Rights Watch investigates and reports on abuses happening in all corners of the world.