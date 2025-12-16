Humbled to be the Minister of Justice for such a Time- Princess Kasune

Princess Kasune writes



#HistoricalMoment ! I am humbled and glory to God, a big appreciation to the President of the Republic of Zambia, her Honor the Vice President , to the Speaker, all Deputies , the Acting Clerk and all staff at parliament, my fellow Honourable MPs, the A team at Ministry of Justice whom am super proud of and above all the people of Zambia.





On this historic Day when history has been made as Bill 7 passed to amendment the Constitution with 131 votes at second reading and 135 votes at third reading.





Never in my wildest dreams….. could l have seen this day. To God be all the honor and praise. To you Mr President Hakainde Hichilema thank you for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility for such a time as this. Humbled to be the Minister of Justice for such a Time.





To my fellow Cabinet Ministers your love , passion and commitment to the Zambian people will be remembered for now and the generations yet to come! To all the Mps who supported the Bill you did it on behalf of the Zambian people. To all the media houses thank you for spreading the message.



I remaim indebted!

Princess Kasune

Minister of Justice