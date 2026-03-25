Hundreds of cargo ships and oil tankers remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions





Reports indicate that hundreds of cargo vessels and oil tankers remain stranded within the Strait of Hormuz, as regional tensions continue to disrupt one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.





Aerial footage captured over Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) shows a large concentration of ships gathered in open waters, highlighting the growing impact on global maritime traffic and energy supply chains.





The Strait of Hormuz, bordered by Iran, the UAE, and Oman, is a vital chokepoint for global oil transportation, making the situation a key concern for international markets and security observers monitoring further developments.