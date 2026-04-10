Hungary Accused of Offering Iran Intelligence After Israeli Pager Attacks in Lebanon.





Hungary is under scrutiny following reports that it allegedly offered intelligence to Iran after the deadly 2024 pager attacks in Lebanon.





In September 2024, thousands of communication devices used by Hezbollah exploded in a coordinated strike widely attributed to Israel. The attack killed at least 12 people and injured nearly 3,000, marking one of the most brutal covert operations in the region.





Following the incident, Hungarian officials reportedly reached out to Iranian authorities, offering to share intelligence gathered during their investigation. The move has raised questions about Hungary’s geopolitical positioning, as it maintains ties with both Western allies and actors opposed to Israel.





The development adds further tension to an already volatile Middle East landscape, where covert operations and intelligence battles continue to shape the conflict.