Hungary says it had obtained an indefinite waiver from US sanctions to use Russian oil and gas, but a White House official reaffirmed that the exemption was for one year only.





Last month, US President Donald Trump imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft that carried a threat of further sanctions against entities that buy oil from those firms.





“The prime minister was clear. He has agreed with the US President that we have obtained an indefinite exemption from the sanctions,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook.





“There are no sanctions on oil and gas shipments to Hungary for an indefinite period.”





But a White House official repeated in an email to Reuters on Saturday that the exemption is for one year.