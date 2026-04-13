BREAKING: Hungary’s Magyar tells Trump: “I won’t call him.”





Peter Magyar made history on Sunday, defeating Trump’s closest European ally Viktor Orban after 16 years of authoritarian rule in Hungary, and he wasted no time drawing a clear line with the White House. Magyar’s center-right Tisza party captured 138 seats in the 199-seat parliament on more than 53 percent of the vote, a landslide that left Orban’s Fidesz with just 55 seats.





While leaders across Europe and the globe rushed to congratulate the incoming prime minister, one world leader stayed conspicuously quiet. There was no immediate comment from Trump, who had backed Orban throughout the campaign. Trump had even promised to bring American “economic might” to Hungary if Orban’s party held on, and Vance traveled to Budapest just days before the vote to publicly rally alongside the outgoing strongman.





Magyar’s response to Washington’s silence was measured but pointed. He said he would not be reaching out to Trump first, but made clear his door would remain open if the administration chose to engage. It was a message that spoke volumes about who holds the leverage in this new relationship.





European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen summed up the continent’s mood in a single line: “Hungary has chosen Europe.” French President Macron, German Chancellor Merz, and dozens of other world leaders offered warm congratulations, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries took a direct shot at MAGA, saying “far-right authoritarian Viktor Orban has lost the election. Trump sycophants and MAGA extremists in Congress are up next in November.”





Orban had been one of Trump’s closest global allies since 2016, and that partnership was on full display when Vance campaigned alongside him in Budapest just last week. That bet just lost badly. The voters of Hungary looked at what MAGA-style governance produced after 16 years and chose a different path. The question now is whether Washington is paying attention.