Hungary’s newly elected Prime Minister Péter Magyar said he will not block the EU’s €90bn loan to Ukraine.



More statements from today’s press conference:





Hungary will seek allied — and, if possible, friendly — relations with all neighboring countries, he said responding to a question about ties with Ukraine.





Magyar does not support Ukraine’s accelerated EU accession, noting the country remains at war. He added that Kyiv should go through the full accession process and stressed that NO ONE should dictate the terms on which Ukraine ends the war.





On Russia, he said Hungary is open to pragmatic cooperation and will continue purchasing Russian oil.

Magyar added that he would not initiate contact with Putin, but would take the call if he reaches out and would urge him to end the war in Ukraine.