HUNGRY MPS, NO CHRISTMAS! ZIM  PARLIAMENT ROW ERUPTS OVER BUDGET DELAY

HUNGRY MPS, NO CHRISTMAS!’ PARLIAMENT ROW ERUPTS OVER BUDGET DELAY





Parliament was thrown into uproar after Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP for Kuwadzana, Chalton Hwende, claimed lawmakers are broke, hungry and facing a bleak Christmas, using the argument to push for a delay in debate on the proposed 2026 national budget.





Hwende told the House that MPs’ welfare had deteriorated to such an extent that legislators could not effectively engage with the budget process, warning many would struggle to enjoy the festive season. His remarks, however, sparked a fierce backlash both inside and outside Parliament.





Critics accused opposition MPs of prioritising personal comfort over public duty, arguing they were elected to represent struggling citizens—not to lobby for perks.

The controversy has also reignited debate within opposition ranks, with some saying the conduct of MPs and Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume appears to vindicate Nelson Chamisa, who resigned and distanced himself from the CCC.





As ordinary Zimbabweans battle poverty, the question now being asked is: who is Parliament really working for?