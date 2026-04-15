HUNT FOR SUCCESSOR TWO, WHY HICHILEMA IS THE WRONG PRESIDENT FOR ZAMBIA- Dr. Field C. Ruwe

HUNT FOR SUCCESSOR TWO, WHY HICHILEMA IS THE WRONG PRESIDENT FOR ZAMBIA



By Dr. Field C. Ruwe



Traore Eclipses Hichilema in Quest for Africa’s Autonomy



African Autonomy vs Oppenheimer’s Neoliberal Imperialism





Recent political comparative analyses indicate that Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso has eclipsed President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia in Africa’s quest for economic autonomy. Recognized as one of the youngest heads of state globally, the 38-year-old Traore has attracted considerable interest from Africa’s youth, who commemorated Hichilema’s decisive victory on August 16, 2021.





The ascent of Hichilema in 2021 was regarded as a significant milestone in African politics, driven by the urgent aspiration of African youths for African autonomy. His triumph was achieved through the “Silent Revolution,” which was partially propelled by a digital alliance of Zambian social media influencers, among them Joseph Kalimbwe, Mutale Mwanza, and Mwizukanji, who leveraged social media to remove President Edgar Lungu through the electoral process.





The Silent Revolution was hatched out of the Tunisian Revolution (Dec 17, 2010-Jan 14, 2011) that ousted President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, profoundly reshaping African politics. The revolution’s slogan, “The people demand the fall of the regime” became a cross-border anthem for protesters across Africa demanding Pan-African governance that catered to their needs.





It was the first time in Africa, the youth used social media to circumvent censorship, coordinate protests, disseminate information, expose police brutality, and remove a sitting president. The success of the revolution served as the catalyst for a broader African awakening that led to the removal of Egyptian Hosni Mubarak (2011), Zimbabwean Robert Mugabe (2017), South African Jacob Zuma (2018), and Sudanese Omar al-Bashir (2019).





Similarly, the youth-led voter mobilization in Zambia brought an end to the progressively autocratic governance of Edgar Lungu. The remarkable voter turnout observed on election day was referred to as a “Ballot Revolution,” which caused youths across Sub-Saharan Africa to join in the celebration of Hichilema’s triumph, deemed a model for the peaceful removal of African dictators.





In South Africa, ecstatic youths disseminated videos of Hichilema’s inaugural address, highlighting his commitments to African autonomy. Their plea revolved around “Economic Pan-Africanism”—an ideology based on “sell Africa to Africans,” intended to achieve collective self-reliance and the empowerment of African nations.





What the youths of South Africa, as well as the broader African youth, including the Zambian youths who voted for Hichilema did not know was that he does not identify himself as a Pan-Africanist. He belongs to the reactionary African bourgeoisie or comprador elite. By virtue of his wealth, estimated at $340 million as of early 2026, according to Al Jazeera, his cattle ranch, together with property investments in South Africa and the UK, and his cabal (secret faction) connections, he identifies himself as a neo-liberal imperialist.





Within the framework of radical Pan-Africanism and anti-imperialism discourse, an African neo-liberal imperialist such as Hichilema is viewed as a “neocolonial servant” and is considered an enemy of the African continent. This perception arises from his prioritization of foreign investment and the repayment of debts owed to the IMF and World Bank. His policies frequently trap resource-abundant Zambia in cycles of foreign exploitation, aimed at fulfilling substantial interest payments that result in severe poverty for local communities.





According to the World Bank 2025 report, Zambia faces the highest levels of poverty globally, with over 64% of the population living on less than $2.15 a day. The Gini Index shows stark inequalities in income and wealth distribution. The top 10% of the population controls 56% of income and 68% of wealth, while the bottom half owns just 9% income and 3% wealth.





These disheartening statistics were released at the height of recognition of Hichilema as one of the world leaders for 2025 by The Telegraph. His selection was not attributed to the transformation of Zambia into a self-sufficient country, to thecontrary, it stemmed from his involvement in global geopolitics, his openness to foreign investment and his mineral diplomacy that enabled foreign access to Zambian resources.





In order to secure support from Western nations, Hichilema has found it necessary to acquiesce to their influence and cultivate personal connections that diverge from the interests of the broader Zambian population. Rather than prioritizing local needs, he has engaged with international cartels, trusts, and foundations, relocating Zambian resources to their organizations, a move that mirrors crony capitalism.





One notable foundation is the now-defunct Brenthurst Foundation, which was founded in 2004 by the Oppenheimer family, known for their involvement with De Beers and Anglo American in South Africa. The foundation is the reason Hichilema is president of Zambia. According to Africa Confidential, Oppenheimer played a role in ensuring Hichilema was elected president, and in transforming him into an imperialist president.





Africa Confidential claims that the foundation is alleged to have been involved in a conspiracy to assist Hichilema in achieving victory in the 2021 election by offering strategic political counsel and financial support. Africa Confidential further states that once Hichilema took office, he enacted policies that were consistent with the Brenthurst Foundation’s Western/neoliberal perspective, which emphasized foreign investment.





Disclosures akin to those made by Africa Confidential have tarnished Hichilema’s reputation among his fellow African leaders. His opponents portray him as a “sellout” who is catering to “Rhodes-Oppenheimer,” thus facilitating “state capture” by foreign entities. After it became known that Hichilema was prioritizing foreign individuals and concepts over local alternatives, Zambian social media influencers who previously supported his election campaign shifted their focus to Ibrahim Traore.





I googled Traore’s achievements since October 21, 2022:

Natural Resources: Reclaimed control over all natural resources. Economic autonomy: Nationalized two major gold mines and stopped exporting gold to Europe. IMF: Rejected assistance from IMF and World Bank. Health: 100% free medical care for all citizens. Education: Scholarships for Nuclear Science. Processing Plants: Cashew and Cotton.





Evidently, Traore’s achievements are the reason young Zambians and their peers across Africa favor him over Hichilema. They see Thomas Sankara in Ibrahim Traore. Renowned for his saying, “he who feeds you, controls you,” Sankara, during his presidency in Burkina Faso (1983-1987), dismissed foreign aid and promoted self-reliance.





A Vote for Hichilema is a Forfeiture of Economic Autonomy

Due to Hichilema’s identity as a neo-liberal imperialist, he is incapable of providing self-reliance for Zambians, regardless of the duration of his tenure. Under his governance, Zambia is perpetually confined to “indirect rule” by Western powers.





The neo-liberal doctrine is perceived as a system that enables foreign corporations to extract copper using foreign labor, rather than promoting a self-sustaining domestic economy led by Zambian workers. Job opportunities are limited because neo-liberalism utilizes legal and institutional frameworks to restrict post-colonial sovereignty and protect the international division of labor, rather than encouraging economic self-determination.





Zambia urgently needs a leader of Traore’s caliber; a leader who emphasizes nationalization and redistribution efforts to recover wealth and reduce dependence on foreign investment. The decision this year, should revolve around African autonomy, which has fostered economic advancement in Burkina Faso, versus liberal imperialism, characterized under Hichilema by four years of severe poverty, wealth inequality, and intermittent power outages.





In the months leading up to this year’s presidential elections, it is crucial to keep in mind that Jonathan Oppenheimer’s objective is to preserve Zambia’s existing condition in which the owner of the mineral resources continues to be a constant subordinate, and the investor takes on the position of ultimate authority.





If you, the youth of Zambia, aspire to break away from the shackles of the West, it is essential you come together once again and emulate the actions taken in 2021, which led to the removal of a sitting president from State House through the electoral process. There is a Traore in Zambia. Find him. The forthcoming election offers you an opportunity to once again showcase the potential of Zambian youth to the older generation. Start your mobilization today!



Author is a Doctor of Education and a scholar practitioner, affiliated with Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.