‘Hurt’ Cancelo blasts Guardiola over lies concerning his City departure

João Cancelo has criticised Manchester City, alleging that false information was spread about him after he left for Bayern Munich in January 2023.

Despite being a significant player under manager Pep Guardiola, the Portugal international experienced a decline in his role during the first half of the 2022-23 season.

Media reports suggested that Cancelo was discontented with teammates Rico Lewis and Nathan Aké receiving more playing time, implying that it had a negative impact on the team.

Cancelo, who is on a season-long-loan at Barcelona from City told the ABola newspaper : “Lies were told! I’ve never been a bad teammate for them and you can ask either Aké or Rico. I don’t have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that’s the manager’s opinion…”

Asked if he was saddened by those reports, Cancelo said, “I was because it wasn’t true. I think Manchester City were a bit ungrateful to me when they said that, because I was a very important player in the years I was there. I never failed in my commitment to the club, to the fans and I always gave everything.

“I remember a time when I was robbed and attacked and the next day I was playing at the Emirates against Arsenal. These are things you don’t forget,I left my wife and my daughter alone at home, terrified.

“People will only remember this because Mister Guardiola has much more strength than me when he says something, and I prefer to keep to myself. I prefer to know that I am telling the truth.I feel fulfilled with what I did. I am a transparent person, I never lie.”