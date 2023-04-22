Husband Beats His Pregnant Wife To Death In The UK After She Filed For Divorce

A pregnant Nigerian woman has reportedly died after being beaten by her husband in the United Kingdom. The woman, identified as Hope, had filed for divorce in Nigeria, with the help of a lawyer, due to alleged abuse by her husband.

However, it was reported that extended family members and pastors in the UK intervened, and the divorce case was discontinued. Tragically, just a day after the petition was struck out, the woman was allegedly beaten in her belly by her husband, who was reported to have been abusive towards her.

Hope was five months pregnant at the time and tragically died as a result of the attack. Her father has reportedly taken up the matter with UK authorities.

The post reads;

“WE LOST HER

Sometimes last year, her father called me that her daughter in UK will call me to institute a case for dissolution of her marriage. She eventually called me and I did the needful and the petition was filed at High Court Ikorodu.

A week after I filled the Petition, her husband, herself and other family members requested to have meeting with me so, we scheduled a zoom meeting. Some pastors from UK joined the meeting and it was resolved that peace will be brokered.

Thereafter, she sent me a mail to discontinue the case…. though I never appeared in court until the matter was struck out…. Just yesterday, I was told that her husband hit her at her tommy with five months pregnancy which led to her death. Her father called me yesternight to send those documents I filed in court as he wants to send it to some investigating authorities in UK. Do I believe that the husband hit her… weh, the pictures I have on my phone during my conversations with them give credence to their history of domestic violence. RIP HOPE”