Husband Has Wife Arrested After She Blows His US$700 On Gambling

Marital Drama As Husband Has Wife Arrested Over US$700

A husband made the dramatic decision to have his own wife arrested after she blew a large sum of his money on gambling. The incident, which culminated in a Bulawayo courtroom this week, saw Simeleni Dube sentenced for spending the US$700 (approx. R13,300) that her husband had entrusted to her for safekeeping.

The case has laid bare a domestic dispute where trust was broken, and the law was invoked, resulting in an unexpected plea for mercy from the very man who called the police. The court heard how money meant for security was lost on card games in town.

The Betrayal That Led To A Police Report

The chain of events began on October 14, according to the prosecution. Tawanda Mugodhi, 43, gave his wife US$700 to keep safe at their home in the Nketa 8 suburb. Merely four days later, when he asked for the money back, Dube failed to produce it.

Prosecutor Mandrela Chisiiwa told the court that Dube first claimed she had lent the cash to someone else. However, the truth soon surfaced. According to the account in The Chronicle, when Mugodhi realised his wife could not return the money, his response was decisive.

When Mugodhi realised his wife could not return the money, he reported the matter to the police, leading to her arrest.

This action led to Dube being charged with the unreasonable disposal of property, setting the stage for a remarkable courtroom scene.

A Courtroom Confession And An Unlikely Plea

Facing Western Commonage magistrate Mehluli Moyo, Simeleni Dube pleaded guilty to the charge. Under questioning from the magistrate, she abandoned her initial story and confessed what had really happened to the family’s savings.

During the trial, Mr Moyo asked Dube where the money had gone. She then admitted that she had used it to gamble on cards in town and lost everything.

Despite being the complainant who initiated the legal process, Mugodhi then addressed the court with a request that surprised many. He expressed forgiveness and intervened on his wife’s behalf regarding the consequences of her actions.

In a surprising turn, Mugodhi told the court that he forgives his wife and requested that she should not be ordered to repay the money, explaining that she does not have the funds and that he is the one who provides for her.

Community Service Ordered By The Magistrate

Magistrate Mehluli Moyo delivered the sentence on December 6, 2025. He sentenced Dube to six months in prison, but suspended three months for five years on condition of good behaviour. The remaining prison time was set aside on a specific condition.

The remaining three months were suspended on condition that she completes 105 hours of community service at Manondwane Primary School, starting Friday, and finishes within four weeks.

This verdict means Dube will avoid jail, provided she fulfils the community service order promptly.