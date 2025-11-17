Husband Snatcher Ordered To Pay Massive US$1.75 Million For Stealing Friend’s Partner

A woman has triumphed in a sensational courtroom battle, winning a massive US$1.75 million (approx. R32 million) payout from a TikTok influencer she accused of systematically seducing and stealing her husband. Akira Montague sued Brenay Kennard, a social media personality with nearly 3 million followers, for deliberately destroying her marriage to Tim Montague.

The jury found Kennard liable for the archaic-sounding charges of alienation of affection and criminal conversation. The verdict sends a shockwave through social media circles, proving that online fame is no protection from the consequences of personal actions.

A Friendship And A Family Shattered

The scandal unfolded with Kennard moving into the Montague family home in December 2023, seeking refuge from problems in her own marriage. Akira, who had considered Kennard a friend, soon grew uncomfortable with the living arrangement. She confided in Kennard about private marital issues, unaware that the influencer was allegedly using that information to her advantage.

According to the 2024 lawsuit, Kennard engaged in a calculated campaign to seduce Tim, who was also her manager. Akira’s legal team presented evidence of Kennard wearing revealing clothing and making suggestive comments towards Tim. The situation culminated in a devastating discovery for Akira. She described the moment she learned of the affair to local station WTVD, stating:

I literally was like dizzy. Like I was about to faint.

Social Media Flaunting And A Courtroom Battle

The alleged affair was not kept secret. Kennard was accused of flaunting the relationship to her massive online audience while Tim was still married. More than 700 pages of evidence, including text messages and a video of Kennard twerking on Tim in a bathroom, were presented to the jury. The court also heard that Kennard had posted online about her desire to become “Mrs Montague” and have children with Tim.

Throughout the trial, Akira’s attorney, Robonetta Jones, argued that her client was publicly humiliated. Jones told WTVD after the verdict:

I want people to be able to think, OK, Mrs Montague won US$1.75 million (approx. R32 million). Is that man worth it? Is that woman worth it? They will think now. [Kennard] posted online that she wanted to be Mrs Montague, and I believe she did everything she could.

Tim Montague’s testimony did little to help the defence. According to The News & Observer, he told the court, “I loved her but I wasn’t in love with her.” He and Akira separated in March 2024 and were formally divorced in August. Tim has since married Brenay Kennard.

Brenay Kennard, left, and Tim Montague, right, are now married

Life After The Verdict

While Akira was awarded the substantial sum, she emphasised the profound personal cost. She told WTVD about the ongoing harassment she and her children face, saying, “It was horrible. I don’t like going out in public with my kids because I get stopped in the store. I can’t have fun with my kids; to this day, people harass me and them. It’s hard.”

She also expressed that Kennard has shown no remorse, recalling Kennard’s testimony:

“She doesn’t regret it. Like she said, I’m just bitter because she took my husband. Those were her words. That’s what she told the jury.”

In the days following the November 2024 verdict, Kennard appeared unfazed, posting selfies online. When questioned by WRAL about the payment, Kennard was dismissive, stating,

“I don’t know, but she’ll probably never see it.”

The influencer and her new husband maintain that the trial was unfair. Tim told NBC News, “My wife had no fair shot,” a sentiment echoed by Kennard, who said, “The verdict wasn’t fair at all. I fought lies for 8 days and the jury sought sympathy not facts.”