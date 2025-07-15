HYPOCRISY AND SELECTIVE ACTION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MEDICAL CORRUPTION- Abraham Simpamba

HYPOCRISY AND SELECTIVE ACTION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MEDICAL CORRUPTION





15th July 2025



Fellow Citizens,



We have taken note of the press release issued today by State House, claiming “decisive action” in addressing corruption within the medical supply chain. While the language is polished and the promises grand, the Zambian people are not fooled by well-scripted public relations stunts that are disconnected from historical accountability.





Let us remind the nation that this is the same President who remained completely silent during the notorious scandal involving over 40 containers of missing medicine a national embarrassment that occurred under the leadership of Sylvia Masebo at the Ministry of Health. To date, the Zambian public has received no clear answers, no arrests, no prosecutions, and certainly no genuine reforms related to that grave incident.





It is therefore the height of hypocrisy for State House to today posture as a champion of transparency and accountability.





KEY QUESTIONS THAT REMAIN UNANSWERED:



Where are the audit reports on the famous missing containers of medicine? Why was the Minister not suspended or investigated, but instead quietly reshuffled to the Ministry of Lands? Why did the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) suddenly go silent on the matter? What disciplinary action was taken against individuals within ZAMMSA and the Ministry who were allegedly involved?





This selective morality and convenient enforcement of accountability only when politically suitable continues to undermine public trust in governance.





Today’s press statement is not a sign of bold leadership it is a calculated afterthought, forced by growing public frustration and diplomatic pressure, particularly from the U.S. Ambassador, who publicly acknowledged holding over 30 meetings concerning mismanagement and corruption within the Ministry of Health.





REAL ACCOUNTABILITY REQUIRES:



Full disclosure and action regarding the infamous medicine container scandal. A comprehensive report and public review of Sylvia Masebo’s tenure at the Ministry of Health. Independent inquiries into past procurement irregularities and medical supply chain mismanagement. Political neutrality in investigations no protection for party loyalists.





THE PRESIDENT CANNOT CLAIM TO FIGHT CORRUPTION WHILE SHELTERING THOSE CLOSE TO POWER.



If the President is truly serious about cleaning up the rot, then he must begin by addressing the scandals that unfolded under his own watch not merely appointing task forces when public pressure becomes unbearable or when it is politically safe.





Zambians deserve more than politically convenient audits. They deserve justice, integrity, and leadership that is consistent, impartial, and fearless even when the accused sit within the ruling party.





This situation is no different from the gold scandal, which has vanished like vapor in the wind yet the very same people continue preaching “the rule of law.” It’s a shame, bane.





Until real action is taken, today’s press release remains what it truly is: damage control not reform.



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can Ichalo Bantu!