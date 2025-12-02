I accept the appointment as member of  PF Central Committee- Tasila Lungu

Dear Chawama and PF Family, Friends, and Supporters,



NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO PF MCC:



I wish to thank PF Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda and the PF Central Committee for the opportunity to serve.





The spirit of the PF’s Founding Father, H.E. Michael Chilufya Sata and his successor H.E. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu remain strong, and we shall endeavour to work in accordance with the desire of Zambians who continue to yearn for a better life.





It is an honour and a privilege to be recognized and entrusted with such an important role as that of a member of the Patriotic Front’s Central Committee by our Leaders.





It is with great humility that I accept this new function on behalf of our wonderful Chawama Family and the wider Party nationwide. I also wish to congratulate all the new Central Committee members appointed. I receive the responsibility with immense gratitude and promise to work diligently in my new role.





Tasila Lungu Mwansa 李❤️



#chawama

#pf2026

#OneZambiaOneNation

#Ubuntu