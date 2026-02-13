I am a proud mukobeko Prison product – MATHEW MOHAN

MATHEW MOHAN writes:

To all inmates and former inmates, it’s essential to note that not everyone harbors negative sentiments towards you.

I chose to use the inmate attire because some righteous want to use it to scare us. I am a proud mukobeko boy product.



Maintain your dignity and recall that incarceration can serve as a catalyst for introspection and personal growth. There’s no need to be ashamed of your status as a former inmate; after all, one might wonder if others have been patients in hospitals.

To the over 23,000 inmates and more than 300,000 family members, remain vigilant regarding public discourse about our associates. The law appears to criminalize debt for some, but justice prevails for the righteous, and this saga continues.



We urge those inmates and ex inmates and family members of inmates across the country to stand strong.



Ba Makululu mulishani, Ba Bwacha mulishani not forgetting Ba Central mulishani. Warm regards from US.

Iam STANDING