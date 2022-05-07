Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said he is unfazed by his team’s failure to appear in the UEFA Champions league final.

On Wednesday night, May 4, Manchester City crashed out of the competition following a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Semi-final.

Man city were at first winning 2-0 in the first half but lost the match in the last three minutes of extra time.

I am always starving for success, I will not leave

Despite that, Pep Guardiola who has only tasted Champions league victory with Barcelona says he is always “starving” for success.

Guardiola insists he cannot leave until the job is done and he is satisfied.

“No,” Guardiola responded when asked if defeat made him hungrier for triumph.

“Always, I am starving. I cannot [live or leave] one year thinking what my happiness will be. I know the people outside of here demand just Champions League, Champions League, Champions League. We know it. I cannot [live or leave]. Right now I cannot [live or leave].

“Because when we win the Champions League, and hopefully we do it, it will because of the money we spend. Never will it be for the work done behind, that’s normal. The money we spend and don’t win the Champions League. We are the only club in the world in the last 10, 15 or 20 years that just spend money. When with that it’s difficult to win it.

“But what we lived in Madrid, it will help us a club, as a team in the future. People now don’t realise but I tell you, it’s good for us. The worst is to not live it. I would love to win the Champions League, to be in the final in Paris, to live that it we will be better in the future. But we’re not going to change.”