‘I am enjoying football at Barcelona’-Marcus Rashford

England winger Marcus Rashford has said he is enjoying his time at Barcelona as the Catalan club holds an option to make his move from Manchester United permanent.

Barcelona signed Rashford on loan from United in the summer transfer window and have the option to make the move permanent next summer for £28 million.

United manager Ruben Amorim made it clear that Rashford had no future at Old Trafford, and the 27-year-old spent the summer holding out for a move to the Spanish champions.

Rashford has made a bright start for Barca with five goals and four assists in 12 appearances so far this season.

The England international is keen to become a permanent member of Hansi Flick’s squad.

Asked if he wants to stay at Barcelona, Rashford told ESPN: ‘Oh yeah, for sure.

‘I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player is an honour.’

Rashford also feels that it was time for a change in his career having been with United since he was seven years old.

‘It was so many years in one place. People forget this, but 24 years, 23 years of my life was with Manchester United,’ Rashford said.

‘So sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me and yeah, I’m enjoying everything.’